Politics The protest has entered the 15th day, the Serbs are not giving up their demands Residents of Zvečan and North Mitrovica gathered in front of the municipal building today. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 12, 2023 | 09:35

They gathered in peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction with the violent actions of Pristina in the north, the arrival of Kosovo special forces and the imposition of illegal Albanian mayors elected in elections in which the turnout was only about 3.5 percent and which the Serbs boycotted.



The Serb protest has entered the 15th day and they are not giving up their demands for the Kosovo special forces to withdraw from the municipal buildings in Zvečan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, for the illegitimate mayors to leave, as well as for the release of Dušan Obrenović and Radoš Petrović, who were arrested during the protest on May 29.



The heavy rain this morning did not prevent the citizens from gathering in large numbers in front of the barricade that KFOR set up around the municipal building in Zvečan.



KFOR soldiers recently removed part of the barbed wire that girded the area around the municipality.