Politics The trial of the leaders of the former KLA continues today in The Hague The trial of former KLA leaders Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakub Krasniqi continues today in The Hague. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 12, 2023 | 09:21

They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.



So far, seven prosecution witnesses have been heard in the trial against the leader of the former KLA. They are accused of murder, persecution and torture.



All four defendants pleaded not guilty to any of the counts of the indictment.



The pre-trial conference was held on January 18, 2023, followed by the Specialized Prosecutor's Preparatory Conference on February 15.



Thaci, Veseli, Krasniqi and Selimi have been in custody in The Hague since November 2020, and the trial began on April 3, 2023.