Politics 0

Turkey takes command of KFOR?

Turkey could take over the command of the KFOR forces in Kosovo and Metohija from Italy, and the change is planned for the fall, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Foto: AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic
Foto: AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic

A Turkish official, with whom the media spoke anonymously, said that Turkey will take over the command of KFOR in October.

This decision has been under consideration for a long time, but it has only now been definitively made, according to Bloomberg.

KFOR currently has around 3,800 soldiers in Kosovo and Metohija, and Turkey recently sent reinforcements. According to Bloomberg, soldiers of the 65th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Turkish Army arrived in Kosovo.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

A new punishment follows?

Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.

Politics Friday, June 9, 2023 15:35 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Eleventh day of Serb protest

For the 11th day, Serbs from Zvečan and North Mitrovica protest gathered in front of the barricade set up by KFOR soldiers near the municipal building in Zvečan

Politics Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:45 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic
page 1 of 23 go to page