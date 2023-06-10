Politics Turkey takes command of KFOR? Turkey could take over the command of the KFOR forces in Kosovo and Metohija from Italy, and the change is planned for the fall, according to Bloomberg. Source: Sputnik Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 21:04 Tweet Share Foto: AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic

A Turkish official, with whom the media spoke anonymously, said that Turkey will take over the command of KFOR in October.



This decision has been under consideration for a long time, but it has only now been definitively made, according to Bloomberg.



KFOR currently has around 3,800 soldiers in Kosovo and Metohija, and Turkey recently sent reinforcements. According to Bloomberg, soldiers of the 65th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Turkish Army arrived in Kosovo.