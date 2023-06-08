Politics 0

Formal reception in front of the Palace of Serbia: Vučić with the President of India

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will host the President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Murmu, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Foto: Tanjug/ Strahinja Aćimović
President of India arrived in front of the Palace of Serbia where she was met by the President of Serbia. Murmu was welcomed with chanting of hymns.

As announced in the protocol, after the meeting between Aleksandar Vučić and the President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Murmu, a meeting of the Serbian and Indian delegation will follow, while Serbian Indian business forum will also be held.

