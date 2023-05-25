Politics Vučić with the parents of the victim Angelina: "Murdered children are with angels..." President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited those seriously injured in the massacres in Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" and Malo Orašje near Smederevo Source: Novosti Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 17:09 Tweet Share PrintscreenInstagram/buducnostsrbijeav

They are being treated at the Clinical Center of Serbia, "Novosti" learns.



The head of state was accompanied by the director of the Clinical Center of Serbia, Dr Milika Ašanin, as well as the first man of the Emergency Center, Marko Ercegovac.



"I hope and believe in the strength of those seriously injured in the two massacres, in the elementary school 'Vladislav Ribnikar' and Malo Orašje, that they will endure everything and win this battle.



I pray for their lives and a speedy recovery," reads the description of the video on the president's Instagram.

After visiting the injured, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, together with the Aćimović family, lit a candle for the victims at the school.



"In the temple, together with the Aćimović family, I lit a candle for all the children killed in Vladislav Ribnikar's school and their daughter Angelina. The murdered children are with angels, and it is our job to make sure that the criminals get the punishment they deserve," it was announced on the Instagram profile The Future of Serbia".