Politics Drecun: "They are preparing for the occupation. It's all Kurti's plan" President of the Committee for KiM, Milovan Drecun said initiative to open the bridge on the Ibar is part of the preparations for occupying the north of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 10:03

The President of the Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, Milovan Drecun, assessed that the initiative to open the bridge on the Ibar is part of the preparations for occupying the north of Kosovo.



This is the plan of the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti.



"A police-military operation in the north is certainly planned if the Western countries allow it. Serious preparations are being made and participation in this military exercise in which Kosovo forces are taking part, that's all preparation. When you practice offensive actions, that tells you that they are preparing something," Drecun said being hosted on TV Pink.



"They want to divide the Serbs and break up those Serbs who would oppose something - in several directions. They could go in as many as four directions in one mobile action and the Serbs would not be able to protest. I see the opening of the bridge on the Ibar as the main direction of the attack, that is the main street that leads to the center of Kosovska Mitrovica," said Drecun.



He said that the attitude of the West towards the Serbian people in the north of Kosovo is such that they do not respect the Serbs at all, they do not respect their electoral will.



"They treat Serbs as second-class citizens, they don't care about survival and their perspective. Serbs would have nothing to do with them. It's a relationship without any respect and that's why Kurti behaves like that. You have over 330 ethnically motivated attacks on Serbian people and then you have the U.S. report - Kosovo is progressing," Drecun said.



Drecun emphasized that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, sent a clear message in Ohrid, and at a rally in Pančevo a few days ago: "I will not give Kosovo and Metohija" and that this is not just the position of the president, but of the people of Serbia.



"The message of the president and the entire Serbian people is - I will not give Kosovo and Metohija. Serbia will remain politically stable, although it would suit others if it collapses and does not have the capacity to save Kosovo," Drecun said.



According to him, Kurti's goal is not to participate in negotiations and dialogue, but to carry out "another action", to continue to put pressure on Belgrade by terrorizing the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



"They lacked air support, now with the acquisition of these drones, that has been ensured. Now, in addition to the training they are undergoing, they are training 1,300 people to be operational with NATO. They are obviously preparing to do something by force in the north of Kosovo," Drecun said.



"Their goal is to carry out another action, not to participate in dialogue and negotiations. This is all an integral part of the pressure on Belgrade. When someone terrorizes the Serbian people, takes away their property, destroys the economic perspective - this is where Belgrade is very sensitive," Drecun concluded.