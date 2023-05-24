Politics Vučić visited "Vladislav Ribnikar" school: "I will fight for maximum penalties" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke on Daily News 2 on RTS yesterday. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 07:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

He said that the meeting with the families of those killed in Dubona and Malo Orašje was difficult.



The president points out that those people were asking only for one thing - the most severe punishments.



"I will fight politically in Europe and the world, because there is no other punishment for what was done in Belgrade, Orašje and Dubona. You cannot kill a monster even if he was 13 or 14 years old. But whoever contributed to it must receive the most severe punishment. How do you explain to people that there is someone who planned this, to get out of the hospital. Or the killer from Dubona... To get out after 20 years, then to live normally, for the rest of his life. Yet, he virtually extinguished 10 houses. What do I care about associations and societies. Justice should be served. What is needed, he should come out and wrap ten more houses in black. I say this as a man and as a president. While I am president, I will fight with all my might to get the maximum sentences. I know they will abuse this, but if we don't do it this time, we will be to blame when it happens again in 15 or 20 years," said Vučić.



He points out that he visited Vladislav Ribnikar school, but that he had no need to justify himself to anyone, and he did not bring cameras with him.



"I didn't bring cameras today either. The only photo you see was taken with a phone. Of course, there was the school principal, and several people at the school. I signed the mourning book, went around the crime scene. But I don't need to apologize to anyone who thinks that he has a monopoly on pain and sorrow".