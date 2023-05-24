Politics Gašić today in Priboj with representatives of the local self-government Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić said that he will visit Priboj today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 08:42 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

In Priboj, they will talk with the representatives of the local self-government so that the police will take all actions with the aim of police officer I.A., the suspect of serious murder, is taken into custody.



Gašić stated this yesterday in the Serbian Parliament in response to the question of SDPS deputy Muamer Bačevac, who requested that the police officer, the perpetrator of the murder of the young man in Priboj, be arrested as soon as possible and that he be punished as harshly as possible.



In response to the question of MP Dveri Tamara Milenković Kerković why the crime in Mladenovac was characterized as a terrorist act, Gašić read the definition of terrorism from the Criminal Code of Serbia.



As he said, the police acted professionally after the mass murders in Mladenovac, and police teams arrived at the scene 15 minutes after the murders.



"At the same moment, all road directions were blocked. All police units searched the area. Of course, this is what others do not want to see in order to diminish the efforts of the police," Gašić pointed out, commenting, as he stated, on the headlines in some newspapers that the police after mass murders in Mladenovac did nothing.



He added that crime in the first six months of this year has decreased by about 20 percent compared to the same period last year.



"From January to April 2023, we had 5,788 criminal acts, and in the same period in 2022, 7,205 criminal acts," Gašić stated.



He added that all the most serious crimes against life were solved with the efficient work of the police officers of the Belgrade police, and the perpetrators were submitted to the competent prosecutors.



"Criminal offenses against sexual freedom decreased by about 34 percent. It is commendable to point out that criminal offenses against property decreased by about 28 percent. Positive results were achieved in the fight against narcotic drugs," said ﻿Gašić .



He emphasized that during the work of the police to detect and suppress the illegal possession and carrying of firearms, 65 criminal acts of illegal production, possession and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances were discovered.



Do not forget that in the last eight months alone, we have removed two huge organized criminal groups from the streets of Serbia. The number of crimes committed in public places decreased by 18 percent compared to the same number last year. Those are significant results," Gašić stated.



When it comes to the explosion in the Krusik factory, Gašić said that incidents happen in the weapons factory, but that they are subject to investigation and added that after the work of the competent services, it will be determined what exactly happened.