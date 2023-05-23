Politics Vučić in Dubona and Malo Orašje talks with the families of the massacre victims President Vučić has visited villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje since the early morning hours, talking to the families of the victims in Mladenovac and Smederevo Source: B92 Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 10:57 Tweet Share Foto: Ustupljene fotografije

Vučić visited the households of the Panić and Todorović families in Dubona, and he spoke with the Stevanović, Milić, Milovanović and Mitrović families in Orašje.



Panić family lost two children, a son who was a policeman and a daughter.



The youngest victim of this mass murder was 15 years old, and the oldest was 25 years old.



Vučić expressed his condolences and said that he believes that the judicial system and institutions of Serbia will have the strength to adequately punish the murderer and his accomplices, and that the only true punishment is the most severe one.



Mass murder in Mladenovac and Smederevo happened on the fourth of May, when U.B. (2002), killed eight people and wounded 14 with automatic weapons in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje near Mladenovac, about 60 kilometers from Belgrade.

Foto: Ustupljene fotografije

As a reminder, after two horrific mass murders that shook the whole of Serbia, President of Serbia did the following:



1. Proposed the disarmament of Serbia, which the Ministry of Interior implemented and the confiscation of illegal weapons began, as well as the tightening of measures when issuing new ones. One of the measures is the mandatory purchase of legal weapons, all with the aim of reducing the number of weapons in households in Serbia by 90 percent;



2. It is proposed to reduce the criminal-legal responsibility of the perpetrator of the crime from 14 to 12 years of age;



3. The employment of another 1,200 police officers was ordered with the primary goal of providing security in all schools in Serbia;



4. The Council for the fight against peer violence was formed;



5. Formation of a working group for the safety of children on the Internet.