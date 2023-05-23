Politics Ambassador: Pristina, it's time Great Britain's Ambassador in Pristina, Nicholas Abbott, said that it is time to officially propose the draft statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 10:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Hybrid Gfx/ Shutterstock

Great Britain's Ambassador in Pristina, Nicholas Abbott, said that it is time for the so-called Kosovo to officially propose the draft statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities - CSM.



"My opinion, especially for the CSM, is that it is time for the government of Kosovo to come out with a draft that should be based on the vision of the prime minister," Abbott said, reports Reporter, referring to Kaljo.



Abbott believes that international attention will not be directed towards Kosovo forever.



"Now is the time for the Government of Kosovo to take the initiative to come up with a draft statute based on what it thinks it can offer to improve the issue of CSM", said Abbott.



He also said that he would like the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina to be signed by the end of the year.