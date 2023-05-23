Politics 0

Antonijević supported Vučić: Only united will we be able to resist all the challenges

Director Predrag Gaga Antonijević supported President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: ATA Images
Foto: ATA Images

"At a time of terrible tragedies that befell us and a time of huge world changes and insecurity, I support the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in his efforts to preserve the spiritual and moral vertical of the people. Only united will we be able to resist the pressures and challenges we face and will be exposed to," he said.

"With deep condolences to the families of the victims and the pain of the loss that no one will ever compensate them for, we as a nation must find the strength to share, in addition to the common grief, the common hope and faith in a better tomorrow. As citizens and human beings, that faith is our only way of survival. I have no doubt that Aleksandar Vučić, as the first man of our homeland, is able to lead us on that path, responsibly and devotedly as before. Long live Serbia," Antonijević concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Ambassador: Pristina, it's time

Great Britain's Ambassador in Pristina, Nicholas Abbott, said that it is time to officially propose the draft statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities

Politics Tuesday, May 23, 2023 10:07 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Hybrid Gfx/ Shutterstock

Kurti wants war? VIDEO

Petar Petković, director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija, said today that Aleksandar Vučić is currently talking to Miroslav Lajčak.

Politics Friday, May 19, 2023 14:25 Comments: 0
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
page 1 of 22 go to page