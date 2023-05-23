Politics Antonijević supported Vučić: Only united will we be able to resist all the challenges Director Predrag Gaga Antonijević supported President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: ATA Images

"At a time of terrible tragedies that befell us and a time of huge world changes and insecurity, I support the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in his efforts to preserve the spiritual and moral vertical of the people. Only united will we be able to resist the pressures and challenges we face and will be exposed to," he said.



"With deep condolences to the families of the victims and the pain of the loss that no one will ever compensate them for, we as a nation must find the strength to share, in addition to the common grief, the common hope and faith in a better tomorrow. As citizens and human beings, that faith is our only way of survival. I have no doubt that Aleksandar Vučić, as the first man of our homeland, is able to lead us on that path, responsibly and devotedly as before. Long live Serbia," Antonijević concluded.