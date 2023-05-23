Politics Today, Serbian Assembly continues discussion on the security situation Serbian Parliament will continue discussion on security situation after the mass murders in "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 08:27 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIĆ/ nr

Today, Serbian Parliament will continue the discussion on the security situation after the mass murders in the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac.



In addition to the government's report on the security situation, MPs will also discuss the Report on the Monitoring of the Programs of Commercial Media Service Providers for the period from October 2022 to the end of March 2023, with special reference to reporting on cases of violence in television programs, which was submitted by the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media, with the Proposal for the conclusion of the Committee for Culture and Information.



Moreover, on the agenda is the proposal for the formation of the Inquiry Committee to determine the facts and circumstances that led to the tragedies, submitted by MP Radomir Lazović, and the proposal for a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, submitted by 61 MPs.



The discussion on the security situation began on May 18 and continued on May 19, and the government report was presented by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, who said that in the coming period, 12,368 police officers will secure 1,832 schools in Serbia, both state and private.



She added that the electronic system for reporting violence against children on the "Cuvam te" platform has started working. Also, Brnabić said that the Government will disarm Serbia and that 90 percent of weapons licenses will be withdrawn.



Prime Minister said that she will answer the questions of the MPs and discuss as much as necessary about the security situation before and after the tragedies, about the measures that have been taken, the expectations from them and how far they have come with the implementation.