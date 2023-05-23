Today, Serbian Assembly continues discussion on the security situation
Serbian Parliament will continue discussion on security situation after the mass murders in "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac
Serbian Parliament will continue discussion on security situation after the mass murders in "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac
Former basketball player Dejan Tomasevic joined the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) today.
Today, the trial of former KLA leaders Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi continues in The Hague, reports Gazeta Express.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended a large gathering in Pancevo and on that occasion invited the citizens to attend the meeting in Belgrade as well
Jelena Mihailović, DS activist, said tonight at a political protest in Belgrade they will block the whole of Serbia in order for Vučić to leave, Novosti reports
Petar Petković, director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija, said today that Aleksandar Vučić is currently talking to Miroslav Lajčak.
At a press conference in North Mitrovica, vice-president of Serb list, Igor Simić, said that the occupation of the north of Kosovo began today.
President Vučić, due to the complex security situation in Kosovo and Metohija, will hold several meetings with domestic and foreign political factors today.
Members of the Serbian Parliament will continue the discussion today on the government's report on the security situation in Serbia, after two mass murders.