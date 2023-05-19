Politics Main message from the protest: "We will block Serbia in order for Vučić to leave" Jelena Mihailović, DS activist, said tonight at a political protest in Belgrade they will block the whole of Serbia in order for Vučić to leave, Novosti reports Source: B92, Novosti Friday, May 19, 2023 | 19:50 Tweet Share

At a political protest held under the slogan of the fight against violence, she said:



"We are ready to block Serbia. Serbia must stop in order for them to leave," she told the crowd in front of the National Assembly in Belgrade.