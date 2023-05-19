Main message from the protest: "We will block Serbia in order for Vučić to leave"
Jelena Mihailović, DS activist, said tonight at a political protest in Belgrade they will block the whole of Serbia in order for Vučić to leave, Novosti reportsSource: B92, Novosti
At a political protest held under the slogan of the fight against violence, she said:
"We are ready to block Serbia. Serbia must stop in order for them to leave," she told the crowd in front of the National Assembly in Belgrade.
