Politics Kurti wants war? VIDEO Petar Petković, director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija, said today that Aleksandar Vučić is currently talking to Miroslav Lajčak. Source: B92 Friday, May 19, 2023 | 14:25

As he stated, President of Serbia warned him of all the consequences of Kurti's behavior and provocations, which can lead to the biggest crisis that calls for war.



"The conversation between President Vučić and Miroslav Lajčak is in progress. The occupation of northern Kosovo by Albin Kurti has begun. The symbol of the occupation is the cloth they hung on the municipal building, which will remain there as long as the occupation itself, and that means not for long. Everything has an end, and this time it will be when the Serbs choose the moment. The Serbian tricolor has outlived all flags, and it will be the same this time," said Petković.



As he said, it is clear to us that someone who does not have legitimacy cannot represent the citizens of that municipality.



"Only two Serbs and 553 Albanians voted for Atić, and at the same time he received even fewer votes than last time. We have 45,000 registered voters, and 1657 voted. Shame on those who supported these container elections because they showed that they are not crazy for democracy. Quint says that both sides should refrain, says that there is no will for stabilization. Someone is giving Kurti the wind at his back and is supporting him. They want to provoke a war."



Petkovic asked to stop the arrest, stop the vehicle, stop because Kurti has nothing to look for in the north, nor the so-called Kosovo Police.



"Today, a miner who worked in the third shift at the "Crnac" mine was stopped on the Bistrica Bridge. They took away his KM plates and wrote him a fine. Today, a new phase of Kurti's illegal decision on registrations began, which he has no right to do," Petković said.



Petković added that he agrees with the deadline set by the Serbian people until June 1 for Kurti to stop provocations.



"Kurti wants to push us into conflicts with the international community. We must save lives and our country, Serbia."