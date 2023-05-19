Politics "This is the occupation of the north of Kosovo" At a press conference in North Mitrovica, vice-president of Serb list, Igor Simić, said that the occupation of the north of Kosovo began today. Source: Novosti Friday, May 19, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

As he said, it was thanks to the Serbian List that peace was preserved today, because they tried in every way to keep the people who were rightfully outraged, because the Serbs were denied all possible rights.



Simić said that they are giving a deadline of June 1 for the repression of Albin Kurti to stop, and that if that does not happen, the Serbian people will respond with all possible means.



The conference of the Serbian List was followed by a large number of Albanian journalists who tried to provoke Simić, and to one of the questions "And what are you going to do now?", Simić answered "To preserve peace".



When asked by a journalist if he expected incursions into other municipalities in the north, he said that it was not ruled out, but that thanks to the politics of Aleksandar Vučić, the Serbian party always tried to preserve peace.



By the way, Simić said that today "a large number of members of the so-called Kosovo police, both in uniform and in civilian clothes, were sent to the north with the intention of occupying it".