Politics Vučić canceled his visit to the South Banat district. Reason: Kosovo and Metohija President Vučić, due to the complex security situation in Kosovo and Metohija, will hold several meetings with domestic and foreign political factors today. Source: B92 Friday, May 19, 2023 | 10:25

The meetings are held in order to try to stabilize the situation.



For this reason, the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will only attend the large public meeting in Pancevo today, which is scheduled for 18:00.