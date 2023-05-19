Politics Parliament continues the discussion on the security situation after the two massacres Members of the Serbian Parliament will continue the discussion today on the government's report on the security situation in Serbia, after two mass murders. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 19, 2023 | 09:48 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

The MPs have four items on the agenda, and in addition to the report on the security situation, there is also the REM report on the supervision of commercial television with special reference to reporting in cases of violence, as well as the formation of the Inquiry Committee which should determine the facts and circumstances pertaining to the recent tragedies that have occurred.



The demand for the dismissal of Internal Affairs Minister Bratislav Gasic is also on the agenda.



Members of the Parliament will discuss each point individually, that is, there is no unified discussion.



President of the Serbian Parliament, Vladimir Orlić, said yesterday that the heads of parliamentary groups from the opposition, which requested this debate, did not vote for the agenda.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, as well as ministers Bratislav Gašić, Danica Grujičić, Darija Kisić, Maja Popović and Nikola Selaković attended parliamentary session yesterday.