Politics Brnabić: "Starting from tomorrow, electronic reporting of violence against children" The third session of the First Regular Session in 2023 was held today in the National Assembly, and the main topic was the security situation in the country. Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 21:35

At the session of the National Assembly, MPs considered the Report on the security situation that arose after the mass murders in the Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac, which was submitted by the Government of the Republic of Serbia.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said today that from tomorrow, the implementation of the electronic system for reporting violence against children on the platform "Čuvam te" will begin.



At the session of the Serbian Parliament dedicated to the security situation in the country, Brnabić said that, in accordance with the Government's work program until 2026 and the priority of improving the safety of children, young people and educational workers in educational institutions, activities were undertaken to launch the electronic application system of violence for citizens and competent authorities and institutions within the national platform for the prevention of violence involving children.



"It is the platform 'I protect you'. In addition to videos, with lectures on various topics related to safety and peer violence, on the platform 'I protect you', a system for reporting violence has been created that will be used by citizens, competent authorities and institutions," said the Prime Minister.



She added that in one place, through the Triage Team established within the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, all competent authorities will monitor literally every report of violence against a child and the course of its resolution.



"The status of the application will be available at any time, and citizens will also be able to submit applications to the Triage Team, monitor the progress and outcome," said Brnabić.



"Police officers have already started in the coming period and will continue to secure schools. Intensive activities are being undertaken to provide security to all citizens," Brnabić began, after which the opposition MPs began to interrupt her.



"The only thing that matters to you is whether RTS filmed you or not. I am not one of those who say 'we are sorry and you are not sorry,'" said Brnabić, noting that the government does not divide people.



The intrusion into the words of the Prime Minister continued, and the President of the Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, intervened.



"Aren't you at least a little ashamed to behave like that and throw things?" commented Orlić.



"After reaching the Government's conclusion, the Minister of Defense ordered that checks be carried out, with a special focus on whether the weapons are kept safely," Brnabić continued.



"All shooting ranges were ordered to be checked, and so far 25 shooting ranges have been checked. Then, gun owners who hold unregistered weapons can surrender those weapons without consequences. In nine days, a total of 26,339 weapons and over a million pieces of ammunition were surrendered," stated Brnabić, adding that numerous penalties have been tightened and that the Government wants to hear the opinion of the profession and science.



"I am here for all questions and explanations. Honestly, during this discussion, I want to hear proposals for reducing violence, reducing tensions in society. I think that this will send a message to our citizens, and I am sorry that part of the opposition decided to perform before the session", stated Brnabić, after which MP of the People's Party Miroslav Aleksić interrupted, who was warned by Vladimir Orlić again.



"The fight against violence is not waged on the Gazela bridge, by denying citizens freedom of movement. The fight is waged in the Parliament, in front of the eyes of the citizens," the prime minister finished her presentation, which was followed by applause from almost the entire assembly hall.



"I will not go into further details of the report submitted to the MPs, I am here for all questions and clarifications, and I sincerely want to hear during this discussion the proposal of additional measures to increase the security of citizens in our country, reduce violence, as well as reduce calls to violence, and we have heard so many of them in the last few days, then the reduction of tensions in society, but also objections to the concrete measures that we are taking and that we have taken.



I am sorry that part of the opposition today, as we saw at the beginning of the session here, opted for a performance, and not for a conversation about the most difficult tragic topics that we had in society.



I will repeat that during this discussion we want to hear the proposal of additional measures to increase the security of citizens in our country. I think that we will send the right message to our citizens and I think that the fight against violence is not waged on Gazela, with violence against all other citizens who are denied the right to free movement, but are guided by words, in the Parliament, in front of the eyes of all the citizens of our country," said Brnabić.