Politics Parliament session began with a minute of silence; Brnabić and Gašić present VIDEO The President of the Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, called for today the Third Session of the First Regular Session in 2023. Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 16:16

At the session of the National Assembly, MPs are considering the Report on the security situation that arose after the mass murders took place in the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" and in the area of Smederevo and Mladenovac, which was submitted by the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

The session began with a minute of silence

The session began with a minute of silence, and after that the MPs moved on to parliamentary questions, to which they are entitled every Tuesday and Thursday when the session is in progress.



The session is attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, as well as ministers Bratislav Gašić, Danica Grujičić, Darija Kisić, Maja Popović.



The MPs have four items on the agenda, and in addition to the government's report on the security situation, the REM report on the supervision of commercial television will be discussed, with a special focus on reporting in cases of violence.



Points were also proposed on the formation of an Inquiry Committee that would determine the circumstances and facts that led to the tragedies, as well as a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić.

Brnabic and Gasic arrived

The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, and the Minister of the Interior, Bratislav Gašić, arrived at the session.

"Some of the MPs 'trade in sadness'"

Among the MPs who first appeared were the head of the SNS parliamentary group, Milenko Jovanov, Sandra Božić, Marko Atlagić, Usame Zukorlić, as well as Marijan Risticevic, who briefly commented on today's session for the B92.net portal, stating that some MPs "trade in sadness".

Main topics of the session

The session will discuss, among other things, the security situation in Serbia that arose after the mass murders in Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school and in the area around Smederevo and Mladenovac.



The session will also discuss the proposal for a decision on the formation of the Inquiry Committee in order to determine the facts and circumstances that led to those mass murders and the omissions in determining jurisdiction and taking appropriate actions.



As stated in the announcement of the Assembly of Serbia, the topics of the session will be a proposal for a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, and a report on the supervision of programs of commercial media service providers.



Namely, MPs will debate the report from the electronic media regulator (REM - Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media) as well as demands to dismiss its council members and an opposition demand for the dismissal of Internal Affairs Minister Bratislav Gasic.