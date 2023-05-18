Politics Today, the parliamentary session on the security situation in the country President of the Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, called for today the Third Session of the First Regular Session in 2023. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 08:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The session will discuss, among other things, the security situation in Serbia that arose after the mass murders in Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school and in the area around Smederevo and Mladenovac.



The session will also discuss the proposal for a decision on the formation of the Inquiry Committee in order to determine the facts and circumstances that led to the mass murders as well as the omissions in determining jurisdiction and taking appropriate actions.



As stated in the announcement of the Assembly of Serbia, the topics of the session will be a proposal for a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, and a report on the supervision of the program of commercial media service providers.



Namely, MPs will debate the report from the electronic media regulator (REM - Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media) as well as demands to dismiss its council members and an opposition demand for the dismissal of Internal Affairs Minister Bratislav Gasic.