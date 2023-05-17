Politics Unity of people is a pillar of preserving the state and national interests of Serbia President of Serbia announced on his Buducnostsrbijeav profile on Instagram after the meeting with Serbian Patriarch Porfirije. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 15:32 Tweet Share PrintscreenInstagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"With His Holiness @patrijarh_porfirije and the bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, I discussed all matters of vital importance for our people and country, as well as the difficulties ahead on the international political level, especially regarding Kosovo and Metohija. As always, I carefully listened to the opinion patriarch and respected bishops, with whom I agreed that the unity of the people, especially in times of great trials, is a pillar of preserving the state and national interests of Serbia, as well as that the Church, as one of the most important institutions of our country, has an exceptional role in preserving that unity".



"President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and the Holy Council of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church for lunch today," it was announced on Instagram, on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" profile.