Politics Vučić: 4,000 delegates will elect the new SNS leadership PHOTO/VIDEO The meeting of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was held today at the headquarters of the SNS in New Belgrade Source: B92 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 22:29 Tweet Share Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

The session of the operational-political party body was also attended by the president of the party, Aleksandar Vučić, who spoke after the session.



"We managed to collect exactly 20,000 pieces of different weapons. That is the biggest success and that action continues at an unabated pace. This is no longer an insignificant amount of weapons. We are safer today for so many weapons and for a million bullets," emphasized Vučić.



He added that they discussed the situation in Kosovo.



"There is a plan by which they are trying to tell Serbia and the Serbs that they listened to the presentation on the draft Status of the CSM. The bottom line is that we know them very well, and that they never do anything," he said.



"We have made all the preparations. 4,000 candidates will elect the new leadership of the party in Kragujevac. It is always known who is the party that most often protects the interests of the citizens of Serbia. On the 27th, they will decide whether SNS wants to join the new movement that will be formed. We will show people what we have done," he said about SNS.

Big gathering on May 26

"It is not a SNS rally, it is not a counter rally, because there are no other rallies scheduled for that day. The last such rally was on April 19, 2019. This is a rally for all the people, ordinary and good people of Serbia, who are affected by everything that happened about 10 days ago and they are looking for a way out for our country. This is not a rally of protest, this must not be a rally of hatred. I think we owe it to our children, families, future. We have to show Serbia the way forward, to make it a rally of hope and to assure Serbia that it will not only survive, but that it will be able to progress even faster," said Vučić.



He added that this big meeting starts at 19:00.



After the meeting, the President of Serbia spoke about the moves of the opposition and the important principles of democracy.

"There will be more people than on April 19"

FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bg

Vučić said that no one should come to the rally if someone forces them to do so.



"Do they like me? No, they don't like me. I respect democracy. You will see people who will come. They will not turn their heads away from me or from the other participants. You will see that there will be a much larger number of people than on April 19, and that was a sea, an ocean of people," he described the gathering.



"There must be order in the country. It is a symbol to be in front of the institutions of the system. Maybe that evening there will be some decisions concerning those institutions".



"I will never leave this country because I did the best for our country and did not spare myself," he added and emphasized that SNS will not be extinguished, even if it loses the elections.



"They are calling for the assassination of the President of the Republic"; he said, commenting on the statements of the opposition, and then emphasized what the SNS had done during its rule.



"It is important that the people know that their policy is to kill, while our policy is to invite people to a rally of hope," concluded Vučić and emphasized that he always believed in the people and thanked them for their support.

Photo; Alo.rs

The session was attended by the highest SNS officials - Ana Brnabić, Miloš Vučević, Vladimir Orlić, Bratislav Gašić, Aleksandar Martinović, Petar Petković, Nikola Selaković, Tomislav Momirović, Aleksandar Šapić, Zlatibor Lončar, Maja Gojković, Siniša Mali, Nebojša Stefanović, Goran Cvetanović, Vladimir Djukanović, Zoran Djordjević, Sandra Božić, Mirsad Djerlek and others.



Among the first to appear at the session was the Minister for State Administration and Local Self-Government, Aleksandar Martinović.



Then the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Siniša Mali arrived, and then other officials.