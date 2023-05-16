Politics Borivoje Borović in favor of Romanian scenario: "Ceaușescu had numerous supporters" Lawyer Borivoje Borović said today that "for the first time, a political structure will surely go to prison", wishing for a Romanian scenario in Serbia. Source: Novosti, N1 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 14:32 Tweet Share Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

Borivoje Borović wishes for a Romanian scenario: "Ceaușescu also had 100,000 to 200,000 supporters that day."



He stated for N1 that if the protests last for days, the authorities will feel fear "in their bones".



"And it's not just a change of government, for the first time ruling political structure will surely go to prison," Borović told N1.



"I don't want a Romanian scenario, but Ceaușescu had 100,000-200,000 supporters that day, and after an hour they arrested him and beheaded him," he added, alluding to Vučić.