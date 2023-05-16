Politics 0

Borivoje Borović in favor of Romanian scenario: "Ceaușescu had numerous supporters"

Lawyer Borivoje Borović said today that "for the first time, a political structure will surely go to prison", wishing for a Romanian scenario in Serbia.

Source: Novosti, N1
Antonio Ahel/ATAImages
Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

He stated for N1 that if the protests last for days, the authorities will feel fear "in their bones".

"And it's not just a change of government, for the first time ruling political structure will surely go to prison," Borović told N1.

"I don't want a Romanian scenario, but Ceaușescu had 100,000-200,000 supporters that day, and after an hour they arrested him and beheaded him," he added, alluding to Vučić.

