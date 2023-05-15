Politics Lajčak: The dialogue continues The special envoy of the European Union for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, said that the talks will continue. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 15, 2023 | 21:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

He said that the new round of dialogue with chief negotiators Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi was focused on the implementation of the agreements reached.



"We discussed the way forward of implementation of the Agreement from February 27 and aimed to clarify open issues. Discussions will continue," Lajcak wrote on Twitter.



The new round of dialogue, mediated by the European Union, was focused on the implementation of the Agreement on the Road to the Normalization of Relations between Belgrade and Pristina and its Annex, and Petković and Bislimi announced after today's meetings that no progress had been made.



Before the trilateral meeting between Petkovic and Bislimi with Lajcak, the EU special envoy held separate meetings with the two negotiators.



This was the first meeting of the main negotiators after the meeting of Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, and President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in Brussels on May 2.



At that meeting, the Joint Declaration on Missing Persons was adopted, and the Serbian Management Team presented the first draft of the statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.