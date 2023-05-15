Politics False news from the "Nova S" portal: Vučić never organized counter rallies The portal Nova.rs wrote about the fact that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will hold another rally in Pančevo before the big rally on May 26. Source: B92 Monday, May 15, 2023 | 11:06 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ nr

The same portal states that on May 19, he will visit most of the municipalities of South Banat, and the grand finale will be an evening gathering in Pančevo.



However, the statements of this portal are not correct, because Vučić never organized any counter rallies, which he himself stated.



The aforementioned rally in Pančevo was scheduled a month ago, but the rallies in Jablanica District were canceled due to the tragedies that recently occurred in Serbia. His visit to that district is planned for May 12, as part of a visit throughout Serbia, under the title: "Serbia dreams and dreams come true".