True goal of the opposition revealed: "Dubai or Moscow?"; They want Vučić in prison?
In yesterday's "Impression of the Week" show, former Democratic Party leader Bojan Pajtić and participant Jelena Vasiljević spoke about the opposition protests.Source: B92
They commented on the decision of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to hold a large rally on May 26 and announce the decision on the elections.
"His tactic has always been to create chaos. The more the better. I can't imagine Vučić losing the elections and retiring, it will either be prison or emigration!" said Vasiljević.
On the other hand, Pajtić "interjected" into the conversation and added: "Either Dubai or Moscow."
