Politics Today, a new round of dialogue: The delegation arrives in Brussels Belgrade delegation, led by the head of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, traveled to Brussels, where a new round of dialogue awaits them. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 15, 2023 | 08:00

The delegation from Belgrade, led by the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, traveled to Brussels, where a new round of dialogue with Pristina awaits them today.



As Tanjug was told in the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petković should first meet with the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, at the building of the European External Affairs Service (EEAS) at 9:00 a.m., after which direct talks with the Belgrade delegation and Pristina delegation are planned.



The meeting between Petković and Lajčak was originally planned for 10:30 a.m., but it was rescheduled to 9:00 a.m.



Lajcak announced on Facebook on Sunday that during a recent meeting in Pristina, as part of the preparations for today's new round of dialogue at the technical level in Brussels, he informed the Prime Minister of the Provisional Pristina Institutions, Albin Kurti, about the importance of avoiding any uncoordinated move that could disrupt the normalization process.



He emphasized the need to fully focus on the normalization and implementation of the Brussels Agreement and the annex agreed in Ohrid.



He also referred to his visit to Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Petar Petković on Friday.



"During our meeting, we discussed the further implementation of the Agreement of February 27 and its Annex of March 18 in order to prepare for the meeting in Brussels that will take place tomorrow," the Slovak diplomat said on Facebook on Sunday.



He expressed the expectation that both main negotiators will be ready to agree on concrete next steps towards the implementation of the Agreement.