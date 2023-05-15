Today, a new round of dialogue: The delegation arrives in Brussels
The delegation from Belgrade, led by the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, traveled to Brussels, where a new round of dialogue with Pristina awaits them today.
As Tanjug was told in the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petković should first meet with the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, at the building of the European External Affairs Service (EEAS) at 9:00 a.m., after which direct talks with the Belgrade delegation and Pristina delegation are planned.
The meeting between Petković and Lajčak was originally planned for 10:30 a.m., but it was rescheduled to 9:00 a.m.
Lajcak announced on Facebook on Sunday that during a recent meeting in Pristina, as part of the preparations for today's new round of dialogue at the technical level in Brussels, he informed the Prime Minister of the Provisional Pristina Institutions, Albin Kurti, about the importance of avoiding any uncoordinated move that could disrupt the normalization process.
He emphasized the need to fully focus on the normalization and implementation of the Brussels Agreement and the annex agreed in Ohrid.
He also referred to his visit to Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Petar Petković on Friday.
"During our meeting, we discussed the further implementation of the Agreement of February 27 and its Annex of March 18 in order to prepare for the meeting in Brussels that will take place tomorrow," the Slovak diplomat said on Facebook on Sunday.
He expressed the expectation that both main negotiators will be ready to agree on concrete next steps towards the implementation of the Agreement.
In Belgrade, I met with @predsednikrs @avucic and Director @PetkovicPetar to discuss the way forward on the implementation of the Agreement. The meeting of Chief negotiators next Monday is a good opportunity to agree on concrete next steps. pic.twitter.com/huoqdnlHpR— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) May 12, 2023
It was important for me to again visit the north of Kosovo and talk to different interlocutors in order to get my own firsthand impression of the current situation. What I heard left me worried. We need to avoid any possibility of escalation and fully focus on normalisation. pic.twitter.com/2opeOAKsgc— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) May 11, 2023
Ahead of next week’s Chief negotiators meeting, I visited Kosovo today. With PM @albinkurti and 1DPM @BislimiBesnik, I discussed the expectations for next week. Our full attention now needs to be on normalisation and implementation of the Brussels Agreement and its Ohrid Annex. pic.twitter.com/4rvEpwfXEF— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) May 11, 2023