Politics

Lajcak spoke: 'We talked about the way forward on the path of implementing agreement'

EU envoy Miroslav Lajčak made an announcement after talks with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ

The EU envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, made an announcement after talks with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.

He stated that he talked with Vučić and Petar Petković about further progress on the path of implementing the agreement.

"In Belgrade, I met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, to discuss the way forward and the way forward on the implementation of the agreement. The meeting of the main negotiators next Monday represents a good opportunity to agree on concrete next steps," Lajčak wrote on Twitter.

