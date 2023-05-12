Vučić speaks at 11 a.m.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the citizens at 11 a.m.Source: B92
He will talk about the measures taken for the safety of the citizens of Serbia.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that the large rally he called for on May 26 was not a counter rally.
Question arises what is the motive for organizing a new protest. It was announced under the slogan "Serbia against violence", but the question is who did what?
Professor of the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade, Vladimir Vuletić, stated that there is no doubt that the protests in Belgrade are political protests.
At today's meeting, Government of Serbia formed the Council for the Prevention of Peer Violence.
NIN cites text of the U.S. journalist in which she praises the actions of the President of Serbia after the terrible tragedies in which 14 people were killed.
The CIA published a large-scale bribery scheme in which the leader of the People's Party, Vuk Jeremić, was involved.
Meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajčak, began in the Kosovo Government building.
Members of the European Parliament adopted the report on Serbia's progress today with 508 votes in favor, 76 against and 37 abstentions.