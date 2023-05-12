Politics The fight against violence? What did they do, and what did Vučić do Question arises what is the motive for organizing a new protest. It was announced under the slogan "Serbia against violence", but the question is who did what? Source: B92 Friday, May 12, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ

The protests were launched after two tragic incidents of mass murders in Serbia, but, as the media reports, the question can be asked, what did the opposition, that is, their representatives, actually do to prevent this violence, and what did the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, do after the terrible crimes that shook Serbia.



At the last meeting of the opposition, which organizes the protests, a shameful plan was made, as media report. They will try to gain additional political points based on the tragedies, that is, the two massacres at the school in Vračar and in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

What have opposition politicians done in fighting violence after the terrible crimes in Serbia?

Opposition:



1. Gazela blockade.



2. Harassment of citizens.



3. Death threats to Aleksandar Vučić - because he is to blame for everything.



Aleksandar Vucic:



1. Disarmament of Serbia - confiscation of illegal weapons and mandatory purchase of legal ones in order to reduce the number of weapons in households in Serbia by 90%.



2. Lowering the age limit for criminal liability from 14 years to 12 years of age.



3. Employment of another 1,200 police officers in schools.



4. Formation of the Council for the fight against peer violence.



5. Formation of the Working Group for the safety of children on the Internet.



Let us remind you that on Friday, the opposition will first hold a press conference, and then they will walk from the Parliament to the Government, then continue along Knez Milos Street and "occupy" Gazela.



They're going to block the international highway, not let anyone through, and that's how they're going to fight violence? It's completely clear what's going on and how far this is going. On Friday, the real face of the opposition will be seen once again and that is the only important thing, according to the media.