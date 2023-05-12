Politics Vuletić: Politicians "step over corpses" in order to achieve political goals VIDEO Professor of the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade, Vladimir Vuletić, stated that there is no doubt that the protests in Belgrade are political protests. Source: B92 Friday, May 12, 2023 | 09:17 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

"When you look at who the organizers are, what the demands are, there is no doubt that it is a political protest. In this region, we are no stranger to watching politicians 'step over corpses' in order to achieve their political goals," said Vuletić.



Vuletić stated that the requests are very unusual.



"At a time when everyone knows that the possibility of such events repeating in a period of 45 days, two months, that you are asking for the resignation of someone who is there to be on the alert in a certain way and that you are looking for destabilization, it is completely incomprehensible to me", he added.