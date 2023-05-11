Politics U.S. media: Shame on you, look at Serbia NIN cites text of the U.S. journalist in which she praises the actions of the President of Serbia after the terrible tragedies in which 14 people were killed. Source: B92, Alo.rs Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 16:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Ilustracija

"America should be ashamed," writes this journalist, alluding to the quick measures that the state of Serbia, led by President Aleksandar Vučić, took after two consecutive massacres. The British Guardian published a similar article yesterday.



"Serbian authorities did something that rarely happens in the US: They arrested both parents of the student who shot at the school because they made weapons available to their child. After the shooting in Mladenovac, the president promised to disarm the country," the text said.



With that text, the American media praised the measures that were urgently introduced in Serbia after two tragic events that shocked the public, the murders in Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school and the massacre in the vicinity of Mladenovac.



Let us remind you that on Wednesday, the British Guardian also wrote about it, which assessed that "in Serbia, mass murders are not a daily routine", adding that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić did not need much time to take decisive action.



"Serbia needed only two days, after two terrible mass murders, to react. Why, after 200 mass murders in 2023 alone, did the US not manage to carry out such or at least a similar action to confiscate weapons?” asked the writer of the text in the Guardian.