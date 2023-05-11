Politics The CIA announced a large bribery scheme: Vuk Jeremić was involved PHOTO/VIDEO The CIA published a large-scale bribery scheme in which the leader of the People's Party, Vuk Jeremić, was involved. Source: B92 Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 11:17 Tweet Share

Earlier, U.S. media announced that the leader of the People's Party was involved in a major corruption scandal in the USA, in which the family of U.S. President Joe Biden was also involved.



At a press conference, US officials announced that the entire scheme was complicated, and that it was designed to be complicated so that the money could not be traced.



"They knew what they were doing and they knew how to do it, and they had done it many times all over the world," he told a news conference in the US.



It was pointed out that the commission that investigated the affair discovered that the Serbian opposition politician Vuk Jeremic played a major role in it. Everything is connected to China, but also to the lucrative businesses of the Biden family, that is, Hunter Biden in Ukraine, and the fact that Chinese money "flowed" into Hunter Biden's accounts.



CIA officials tried to explain all the details and money flows at the press conference, because it is an affair that has been shaking America for months.



On the other hand, some media in Serbia note that "it is very interesting that the alleged 'protests against violence' organized in Serbia by the opposition, one of whose spokespersons is Vuk Jeremić, were launched at the very moment when the CIA presented key evidence about the affair and Jeremic's involvement".



"Therefore, the only question that can be asked is whether the opposition in Serbia in the past few days advocates so much for the "fight against violence" just to cover up this big affair that is coming to the surface", Večernje novosti asked.