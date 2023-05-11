Politics Lajčak at a meeting with Kurti: Tomorrow in Belgrade Meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajčak, began in the Kosovo Government building. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

As EU Spokesman Peter Stano announced yesterday, Lajcak will be in Kosovo today in order to prepare the next steps in the dialogue.



Lajcak will also visit Serbia tomorrow, where he will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic.



On May 2, the last round of high-level dialogue between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was held in Brussels, when the Declaration on the Missing Persons was adopted, and the Management Team presented the draft Statute of the CSM.