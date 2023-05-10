Politics 0

Bilčik's report on Serbia was adopted

Members of the European Parliament adopted the report on Serbia's progress today with 508 votes in favor, 76 against and 37 abstentions.

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/ EP/ ALEXIS HAULOT/bs
621 out of 705 MEPs were present in the hall during the voting.

The draft report was presented in February by the EP Rapporteur for Serbia, Vladimir Bilčik, and parliamentary groups submitted almost 500 amendments to that text, some of which became compromise amendments.

The report was adopted in the form of a Resolution, which does not have a legally binding character.

