Politics Vučić: They want my head We need to go ahead with the recruitment of new police officers so that children are safer, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 10:36

"I finished the meeting now. Over 3,000 weapons have been handed over. Tens of thousands of bullets of different calibers. That's good news," he told TV Pink, referring to the Ministry of Interior's measure to invite everyone who owns illegal weapons to surrender them.



As he pointed out, he knew that many people would be angry because of this action, but it is important for Serbia. "We ensured a large presence of policemen in the school, and the reactions are positive, both from parents and teachers. Teachers will now have greater rights, children will not be able to pull out the chair of their teachers, to behave arrogantly and bully them", said Vučić and announced an emergency admission of new police officers.



We will continue to take illegal weapons, and then go to the analysis of everything that is legal, said Vučić and added that people must continue to work, and it should be even harder.



"You have to work, breathe, drink water. Today is not an easy day, you have obligations. We have people from the Maldives coming to us, I don't need to say how important the conversation with Samantha is. The conversation with Péter Szijjártó is especially important. We have many bilateral things to discuss. Of course, the mission continues, we are looking to get into something that is even more difficult as soon as possible," said Vučić, adding that the work is an attempt to escape from the enormous tragedy that hit the whole of Serbia.



Vučić says that many on the political scene have never understood the essence, adding that for some it will not be enough even to convene the assembly, to wait for the 27th when changes will occur.



"They announced a rally against violence, and then they put Marinika in the front row. They came out with the messages of the ideologue and spokesman, Milovan Brkić. He has been expressing what they think for a long time. We have Bakić and Pajtic too," said the Serbian president.



Speaking about the allegations that there were 50,000 people at the rally, Vučić says that it is like small children playing with research.



"I said that I was ready to talk about reality shows, and they immediately started to defend theirs. For them, everything came down to demands that I be removed, I just didn't understand what my fault was... They shouldn't have just lied to the people and talked about fight against violence, they did not present a single measure," he added.



He also said that he hopes to "manage to collect the 50,000 they say they had". "But we will not block their houses, ask for their heads, we will not harass people by blocking the Gazela bridge. It can be crowded, if those 50,000 come. But we will not harass people on a whim to show that we are powerful. Everyone is welcome here, it will pass peacefully and dignified," said Vučić.



He also said that a plan will be presented at that meeting, that very distinguished people will also speak at it.



The president then said that there will be no mistreatment of people on a whim, to show that someone is politically powerful at the announced gathering.



"We are not hyenas and vultures, to use a tragedy. We do not invite people to express our anger, but we want to come out with a plan, we want to show that on that day. People outside the political parties, some who are also part of the parties, will speak. We have to change essential Serbia, to announce what we can do, to do... How will salaries and pensions grow... We will not offer hatred and anger, not an immediate reaction to something that causes terrible emotions in people. That is why we scheduled it in 15-20 days, and we will show what our plan and program is. The day after that, we will present the plan and program, and in the meantime, we are ready to serve them, meet them," added Vučić.



Vučić then pointed out that the opposition is only violent, and that no one will throw eggs at them or touch them.



"We let them do what they want. We let them block the highway, harass Serbia, but no one targeted them. You do your job, and we do our job. The fact that they announce that they are going to target someone, well, they won't . We know that you know how much you lack courage, we know how women and girls would look at them. I see, there are NATO lobbyists who protested two days ago, I saw Stojkovic, Nikitin, they all wanted to break our heads," says Vučić.



Speaking about the new meeting announced by the opposition, the president says that the demands they made have nothing to do with children.



"We had murders that bordered on mafia murders, and they were all solved. What did Gašić do wrong? Who did he not catch? We know what the role of the police is. He caught the killer from Mladenovac. That has nothing to do with anything. It wasn't them... We are ready to talk about everything, about pedagogues, psychologists...", states Vučić.



They want my head, they don't want anything else, said Vučić, answering the question of what the opposition wants.



"Everything is normal for them when it comes to them, and we want a normal and simple Serbia that will not oppose anyone. We are ready to put up with our opponents, no matter what stupid things they do. They will block the Gazela on Friday, as people return from work? Well done, you have done a great thing," said Vučić.



The President then spoke about the further and next steps of the state, stating that while the opposition is protesting, he will work on important issues, such as Kosovo and Metohija, the future of the country, relations with the countries of the region, etc.



"Everyone attacked us, and they thought they would take advantage of our tragedy. Croatia stands out here. I'm going to work, I wish you good luck in yours," concluded Vučić.