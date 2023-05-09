Politics President Vučić's important address: He invited citizens to a large meeting on May 26 President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed citizens tonight regarding tragic events of the previous week, as well as attempts to politicize those events. Source: B92, Novosti Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 23:23 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

"Dear citizens of Serbia, grief, sorrow and pain in Serbia do not go away. Grief for lost children, grief for lost people, wonderful people who had no fault. After a heavy blow, we had to launch a campaign and today alone we collected almost 3,000 pieces of weapons and showed that we will be able to fight for peace, to save human lives and to change many things.



We showed good will towards our political opponents who abused the tragedy in a brutal way and scheduled their political rallies during the day of mourning with the sole aim of using violence and seizing power through violence. They didn't even hide it, they just showed everyone their face, which, not so rarely, we used to talk about. Regardless of everything, we said again that we are available, that we are ready to discuss big and important changes in the country. They didn't want to hear us, they didn't want to listen because they think it's time to come to power by force without elections and without any will of the people, knowing that the people of Serbia never wanted them and never will," said Vučić.



"And that is precisely why we are ready to discuss all topics, from the media, reality shows, police participation, non-participation of the police, the resignation of various officials or not, to discuss it in the National Assembly. None of that was enough and it will not be enough. Their only goal is to seize power by force and to introduce Serbia into chaos, instability and riots. This is precisely why we have agreed tonight and call on all citizens of Serbia that on May 26, the day before big and important decisions for Serbia, we invite people in defense of the libertarian, democratic values of our Serbia to come to the largest rally ever held in Serbia. We will hold it in front of the National Assembly or on the Republic Square in Belgrade on the 26th in the afternoon. We invite all people who want good for Serbia, who want to save Serbia, to defend it from those who want to collapse and destroy it at any cost and to show in a peaceful, dignified, proud and democratic way that no one can take Serbia away from its citizens. Long live Serbia, see you on May 26 on the plateau in front of the National Assembly," said Vučić.



You can watch the address of the President of Serbia here.