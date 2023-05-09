Politics Media: Jovo Bakić wants blood on the streets of Belgrade? In his latest statement for N1, Jovo Bakić confirmed that the opposition and their supporters want blood on the streets of Belgrade, according to "Novosti". Source: Novosti Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 15:14 Tweet Share Foto: A.K./ATAImages

"They used the words I said a few years ago that I still stand by today. I would really like to chase them through the streets and I think that will happen, even if I wasn't there, maybe death will overtake me... They will be chased around streets. That is more than certain. I still say today what I said a few years ago, but they, in order to stage things, used my words for that little propaganda piece," said Bakić.