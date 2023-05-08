Politics Vučić: This was one of the heaviest blows for our nation President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was a guest on the show "Ćirilica" on TV Happy. Source: B92 Monday, May 8, 2023 | 23:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

He spoke about many current topics.



The first of them are the protests that were held today throughout Serbia, as well as Milovan Brkić's statement at that event.



"Today I asked truly and sincerely as the President of the Republic of Serbia not to organize something like this, because I thought it was very bad for the country. People's feelings are being abused in the most brutal way. I will try to show dignity and respect for the victims of the massacre. I expected that they will offer some measures to be introduced in schools," he said.



"It all came down to cancel Happy and Pink and everyone resign," said Vučić about the protest.



"Of all the proposals, everything came down to dry politics. The future of our children was not taken care of for a single moment. I expected some seriousness and responsibility," he added.



"I will do everything I can to bring measures that will reduce the risk for our children, to try to get weapons. Serbia is a country where there has not been a single mafia murder for more than two years. I was still at work today at the time when they threatened".



He spoke about the opposition fighting violence in a very strange way.



"I am glad that some of them did not participate in this disgrace today. It is easier for me to say that they are all the same, but I think it is good and important for the country. The opposition uses people's feelings," he added.



He says that, as at any gathering, there were well-intentioned people who came to express their condolences, and he reiterated that on Friday, just a day after the massacre in Mladenovac, they organized themselves to plan a demonstration. "It is my duty not to run away from difficult topics," he emphasized.

"Tragedies happen in every society"

"It will be the hardest for the families, the parents. No one can return their children to them. Unfortunately, tragedies happen in every society. It's our job to try to make them as few as possible. This way we get the protection of children from peer violence. The children will be safer, but also teachers. You have a school where you cannot teach someone a lesson, because they would immediately ask to beat someone, and that is not a rare case".



He added that he is ready to listen to all suggestions, and that this is important. Some countries started to solve social network issues, but much earlier.



"We will have to do something to protect our children. We have to find another approach," he added.

"We have to rise up"

"This was one of the heaviest blows that our nation and our people have suffered, but we will rise. We have fallen, but we will rise."



He reminded of similar cases that happened in the world, like the one in Mladenovac.



"We are an emotional people and this really hit Serbia, but we have to rise up".



He added that we must remember the children who suffered, not the monster children.



He emphasized that he is proud that Serbia can move forward with its progress.



"None of us deserves such a beautiful country and such wonderful people. I am infinitely grateful to them, and it is my duty to fight and to do everything in my power so that Serbia rises and continues to work. We are capable of doing everything on our own," he added and concluded:



"When you see so many attacks, it's not me, it's not attacks on me. It's important to them that Serbia is weaker. It's not my fault because I might be unreasonable, but I won't allow what they propose, that Serbia loses everything, and someone else gets everything."

Nova.rs summed up the demands of the protest - "Vučić, go away"

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Although the opposition initially announced that the protest was organized with the aim of saying "no" to violence, at the end of the gathering it revealed its main demand.



More precisely, the organizers of the protest said that they want Vučić to be removed, which was also reported by the Nova.rs portal.



This portal reported that the gathered and the organizers told "Vučić, go away".



Just to reiterate that although the protest was organized under the name "Serbia against violence", the organizer of the protest, Srdjan Milivojević, carried a banner with which he said that the main reason and demand of the protest was the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić.