Politics Confusion at the protest of political parties: What are we going to do now? PHOTO The protest of the opposition in Belgrade ended, and the presence of some figures from political and public life was noticed. Source: B92 Monday, May 8, 2023 | 22:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Dragan Djilas, Marinika Tepić, Janko Veselinović, Vuk Jeremić and others were at the protest.



Also, according to the media, on the plateau in front of the National Assembly, the presence of the editor in chief of "Tabloid" Milovan Brkić, Pyotr Nikitin from the pro-Ukrainian organization "Cini dobro".



Also, the media reports that the founder and editor of the internet portal "Srbin info" Dejan Zlatanović is also present.



Milovan Brkić, Leader of the civil opposition, spoke at today's protest in Belgrade.



He said that it was important that none of Vučić's family members escape, and then listed the names of the president's children, the media reported.

Disturbance at the protest?

Supporters of the opposition got lost at the protest in Belgrade, after there was a break in communication with the organizers, reports "Alo".



Namely, at one point the orders of the protest organizers stopped coming, which caused confusion in the ranks, adds this portal.



The N1 journalist reported that they started approaching him and asking him "what they should do now", "Alo" reported.

Threats at the protest

Address of the teacher

Teacher Marina Vidojević addressed the crowd, and the media reports that she is allegedly not only a teacher, but, as the portal "Alo" points out, an activist of "Kreni promeni".



According to that portal, she was born in 1984 in Kruševac. Graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy in Novi Sad and defended her doctoral dissertation in 2013 at the Faculty of Philology of the University of Belgrade.



The field of research included the connections of medieval themes and motifs with contemporary Serbian literature. She participated in scientific meetings in the country and in the region and published scientific papers and articles in various fields of literary history and criticism (medieval, postcolonial, postmodern literature).



He teaches Serbian language and literature at "Branko Ćopić" elementary school in Belgrade.



In the Ne davimo Belgrade movement, she is engaged in groups for education and culture, and she is most active in the field with her municipal group in her native Voždovac. As a volunteer-researcher, she writes for the website of the Go for Change movement and deals with topics related to education.



She is the mother of two children.