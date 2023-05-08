Politics "Resignations? What about Jabukovac and Velika Ivanča?" Being hosted on RTS central daily news, Vučić asked if anyone organized demonstrations when the mass murders took place in Leskovac, Jabukovac, Velika Ivanča... Source: RTS, Novosti Monday, May 8, 2023 | 13:37 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the words of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, when mass crimes happened in Serbia before, no one organized mass demonstrations because of it.



"You talk about resignations, so why didn't you resign as mayor in 2013, when it happened in Belgrade? Why not in Negotin, anywhere? You weren't interested. You have invented in the previous three days - the school principal is the mother of a criminal from the Vračar group. And what do you want us as a country to do? To mistreat mothers or fathers because their children act like this or that. That director was appointed in 2004, what should we have said, 'your child is like this or like that, get out of here'. And what, now the director is also to blame? Tomorrow evening, you will see additional political measures concerning the Government, everything," he said last night.



"That calling on a protest is not done anywhere in the world. Think about what we will have in the future when some tragedy happens. Total chaos is being brought into the country because someone is irresponsible or incapable of offering any solution to this situation. Today, one party says there was no police, and then the boss of that woman says - we don't want police in schools and on the streets. And then what do you want? It's not a problem, hit the politicians, I endured over 1000 days under demonstrations. What you are doing is very bad and harmful to the country. This is not done in these situations, it makes no sense. It's an insult to the victims, to everyone," said the President of Serbia.



As he says, the authorities will consider reality shows, but then the same rules must apply to everyone.



"I think that reality show is terrible, I think the worst about it, just as I think the one on Nova S is terrible. You just can't say yes to this one and no to the other one." Are we going to abolish 'Clan', 'Lightning', 'Scarface', I have no problem with that, but where is the line? "See you in the obituary" is a hundred times more watched than any reality show. If you really think that it is a bigger problem - we will talk as a society, we will solve it. Have you seen how many content networks have millions of views calling for haters to be killed? And the murderer was a companion of that one - should we immediately arrest him and sentence him to 15 years in prison? This little one followed him, I'll show it. If we abolish social networks, if we abolish everything, then where is the limit? It is looking for Leibniz's sufficient reason in people who are not able to be fair enough to themselves and their environment and to say that these things are terrible and that there is usually no one to blame. You are not even able to feel sorry for anyone - but always posing the question 'who is to blame'. We had that kind of attitude about the helicopter crash as well, because we wanted to save baby's life", concluded Vučić.