Politics The state launches a counterattack According to the media, the President and ministers will present concrete measures to suppress the spiral of violence that threatens to destabilize the country. Source: Novosti Friday, May 5, 2023 | 09:55

As a reminder, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and members of Ana Brnabić's cabinet will address the Serbian public today at 10:30 a.m. due to two terrible events that shook Serbia - the mass murder in the elementary school in Vračar and the massacre committed by a 21-year-old young man in Mladenovac last night.



According to Novosti, Vučić will present a number of concrete measures in order to immediately suppress this kind of violence.



"It should be a kind of counterattack in order to restore peace and security for all citizens and to show in an unequivocal way that the country is determined to deal with a difficult challenge, unprecedented in the recent history of Serbia," said the media.