Politics Vučić confirmed: "He planned everything"; "Someone will have to be held accountable" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said in today's address that this is one of the most difficult days in modern history for Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 19:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/bs

The speech began with a minute of silence, and Vučić then expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.



"Unfortunately, Serbia is united in grief. That grief is so great that we don't remember the greater one. But when we are united in grief, we have to look at the causes, the responsibility of each of us and look for solutions so that something like this, no matter how unpredictable it may be, happens never again, but that the number of tragedies decreases," said Vučić and added:



"I wasn't in a hurry. No one was in a hurry to make statements today, to see where the system went wrong, and where is the responsibility of each of us, because we can't return the children to their parents."



As he said, the boy suspected of the crime is in a special facility.



"He will be placed in a special part of the clinic for neuropsychiatry. His father was arrested as the owner of weapons that he apparently illegally kept and stored, even though he had all the necessary permits," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the crime happened in one of the best schools, and that many unverified and false information appeared today.



"I am obliged as president to speak about the real causes and responsibility".

"One of the three best schools. The police officers did their job not after but before the crime. They were there this morning before classes started. The policewoman went around the school this morning asking if there was anything controversial, she did her job."



Vučić pointed out that the security at the school is good.



"The man who was killed, the security guard, exchanged messages with the killer boy. He loved him. The security man was the good spirit of the school, he guarded and took care of the children," Vučić said.



He pointed out that he, as president, cannot talk about names, and that the father of the suspected boy committed one offense in his life.



"The boy showed in his statement that he planned everything. He explained it in a strange way, which you cannot explain to any of those who have lost their children. Some talk about peer violence, that he threatened a bomb. Please don't make it up, he never threatened. He thought of throwing Molotov cocktails to keep anyone else from the side until he had done his job. However, he got scared and gave up throwing."

Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

He emphasized that the boy asked to be transferred to a new class where he had three friends.



"He managed well and his parents were satisfied. It can't be said that they argued or fought. He only said that they constantly asked him for better results and that he had given slightly weaker results since he was in love. In that new class, I guess because he was different, no one wanted to accept him. And then, according to his confession, he decided to carry out a monstrous act," said Vučić.



As he stated, the boy was preparing the crime.



"He waited for a day and prepared for it. He was three times in the shooting range with his father. He shot a circular target, he used a 9mm. According to his peers, he liked it and was a good shooter," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the boy was extremely ambitious.



As he said, this is not about a child who fought for his parents and status, nor a child that was deprived of anything. He pointed out that everything is quite to the opposite.



Commenting on the statements of individuals that television is to blame for everything, he said that none of the children watch television.



"They don't watch, they are on the Internet all day. Let's not all turn a blind eye and pretend to be naive," he said and added:



"You have to understand that there are countless things that have to be done. There are countless more details that we have learned. 57 shell casings and six bullets were found, four frames."



He emphasized once again that the boy is from a respectable family and that his father is an honorary member of a shooting range.

"From the scheme drawn by the boy, you can see that he was playing some kind of game. In those games, they have more lives. You can see that he has no remorse, that he does not understand what he did because he thought that he had become a hero for some of them on social media. From a persecuted boy, he is now satisfied because he has become a hero," said Vučić.



Vučić said that in Serbia at the moment we have 765,000 barrels, that is that 232,310 pistols and revolvers are registered.