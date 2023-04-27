Politics Vučić was urgently admitted to the hospital President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was urgently admitted to the hospital, but not to the VMA, according to the media. Source: B92, Alo.rs Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 22:32 Tweet Share

As reported by the media, opposition sympathizers published a series of tweets on social networks today in which they stated that President Vučić had urgently ended at the VMA and added that it happened "the second time in twenty days".



Then, as stated, they "thanked God and begged him that Vučić would die quickly".



Alo also writes that "Vučić will not go to the VMA, ever since the moment when Dr Slobodan Obradović joined the group "United Against COVID", a group that tried to humiliate and belittle the effort of the Serbian state to protect the people and healthcare during the pandemic".



The son of the President of Serbia, Danilo Vučić, sent a strong message of support to his father.



He sent a strong message of support to his father on social networks.



"Dad, I wish you were alive and well. Our graves will continue fighting with them," said Danilo.