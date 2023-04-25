Politics The session of the Government of Serbia has begun, Vučić is present Government session has started in the Palace of Serbia; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending at the invitation of the Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Media report that it is assumed that the president will discuss the situation in Kosovo and Metohija with the ministers, which is further complicated by Pristina's intention to appoint Albanian mayors in four Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, even though our compatriots boycotted the elections held on Sunday.



Pressures on Belgrade, the application of a fake country for membership in the Council of Europe, which today passed the Committee of Ministers and was sent to the Parliamentary Assembly, the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina scheduled for May 2, the economic situation... would be among the issues on the agenda.