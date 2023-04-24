Politics Hungary: No Ahead of today's session of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe, Hungary opposed membership of the so-called Kosovo in that organization, Sputnik learns Source: Sputnik Monday, April 24, 2023 | 14:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Official Budapest does not look favorably on Pristina's initiative for membership in the CE, ever since the initiative was submitted, reports Sputnik.



At this morning's meeting of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the head of the Hungarian delegation, Nemet Zsolt, asked whether this is the right moment to put Kosovo's request for admission to this organization on the agenda.



He posed that question directly to the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjørn Berge, with the comment that unity is needed given the current geopolitical circumstances in Europe.



The Hungarian representative pointed out that the initiation of the procedure for the admission of Kosovo could cause some countries to cancel their attendance at the SE Summit in Reykjavík on May 16 and 17, reports the aforementioned portal.



According to reports, the answer of Deputy General Secretary Berge was that "the issue of Kosovo will certainly not be part of the Summit, and that their request has been pending for a long time".