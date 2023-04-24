Politics Today, request of the so-called Kosovo for admission to the CoE will be on the agenda Kosovo's request for admission to the Council of Europe will be on agenda of the Committee of Ministers today, advisor to Kosovo President, Rejhan Vuniqi, said. Source: Kosovo online Monday, April 24, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/olrat

"Kosovo's application for membership in the Council of Europe is on the agenda of the Committee of Ministers. We hope for positive developments in this important step towards European integration," Vuniqi said on Twitter, reports Reporters.



The session of the Committee of Ministers will be held today starting at 2:30 p.m. An extraordinary meeting of the Committee at the level of ambassadors was convened on April 21 at the insistence of certain Quint states.



In the draft of the decision that should be presented to the ambassadors in KMSE on Monday and for which their support is requested, it refers to the agreements from Brussels on February 27 and Ohrid on February 18, which state that Serbia "will not oppose Kosovo's membership in international organizations. The reason for this haste regarding Kosovo's application for membership is probably "timing", because on April 24 the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PSSE) begins, so the intention is obvious to push the entire procedure, in order to that issue to reach deputies, who then decide whether to send the request to the next step - to the Committee of SE Ministers at the ministerial level, which gathers in Reykjavík on May 16 and 17.