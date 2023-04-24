Politics Vučić addresses the public today President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the nation on Monday at 1:00 p.m. and give an analysis of the elections in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Monday, April 24, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Just to recall that 1,566 Albanians and 13 Serbs took part in the special elections in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, said the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković. Petković specified that in the north of Kosovska Mitrovica, two persons of Serbian nationality voted, seven in Leposavic, four in Zvečan, and none in Zubin Potok.



Earlier today, Vučić emphasized that the Serbs will not listen to anyone else or serve anyone else's interests, but that the Serbs want to serve their own interests, and that they want peace with everyone.



"Today, elections are being held for the occupying the north of Kosovo and Metohija. They intend to establish the government of those who cannot get even one or two percent of the votes, who do not live in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. And for all that, they asked for our approval and our consent, and I must proudly tell you that until this moment only a few Serbs have come out to vote, I'm not exaggerating, only a few Serbs in all four municipalities together," Vučić said at the commemoration of the NDH Genocide Day in Jasenovac and Donja Gradina.