Politics Petković: 13 Serbs voted in the elections in northern Kosovo; Kurti's fiasco VIDEO Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, held a conference and announced the preliminary results of the elections in the north of KiM. Source: B92 Monday, April 24, 2023 | 08:57 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

"Based on the reliable data that we have, I would announce the results. The elections were anti-democratic, they were held in containers, they were guarded by the police, they tried to force the Serbian people to vote," he said.



"Of the total number of registered voters in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, i.e. of 45,095 voters, 1,566 Albanians and 13 persons of Serbian nationality voted, which is 0.029 registered Serbian voters in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," said Petković and added:



"So, 3.47 percent of the votes. When we compare them with the year 2021, we will see that 10,833 voters voted for the Serbian List that year, there were 1,056 Albanian votes then. The total number of Serbian votes in 2021 was 28,095, while there were 2,015 Albanians. Now 1,566 people voted, and 499 Albanians less than in the previous elections, which means that not only Serbs boycotted the elections."



As he said, the winner of these elections is the Serbian people of Kosovo and Metohija who are fighting for survival. Petković added that the Serbian people do not want to participate in these "elections" because a lot has happened that affected their survival, including the formation of the CSM and the stopping of registrations with KM license plates, as well as the arrest of Serbs by the Kosovo police.



He said that the election day passed peacefully and that there were no incidents despite the announcements of the so-called Pristina authorities.



"Kurti wanted to make the Serbs vote in the dumpsters, and it turned out that the Serbs sent Kurti to the political dumpster. The more Pristina wants to enslave the Serbian people, the stronger is their desire to fight. Only 13 persons of Serbian nationality took part in the elections, the whole people united and boycotted the elections and thus supported Aleksandar Vučić. It proved that the Serbian people and the Serb List are one," Petković emphasized.



Petkovic said at the press conference that this represents a "complete fiasco" of the prime minister and president of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti and Vjosa Osmani, who called for these elections "with the intention of occupying the north".



He explained that without the Serbs and Belgrade, normalization of relations is impossible, and it must be in accordance with all previously agreed documents, only what is required is what was signed.



"The current result showed that the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija want the Community of Serbian Municipalities, they trust Vučić and look in the direction of Belgrade," said the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.